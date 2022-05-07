NYPD investigates assault on rabbi in latest anti-Semitic incident in New York City

(CNN) The New York Police Department's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating an assault on a Long Island rabbi by an attacker who allegedly made anti-Semitic remarks and referenced Nazis, police said Saturday.

The 32-year-old victim was punched in the head and kicked in the legs around 3 p.m. Friday in Brooklyn, according to an NYPD statement.

The incident comes as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said reports of assaults, vandalism and harassment targeting Jewish communities and individuals across the country was the highest on record in 2021.

In Friday's incident, the attacker said, "the Nazis and Hitler should have killed all the Jews," before getting away, police Detective Arlene Muniz told CNN Saturday.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect and described him as a man in his 30s, about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, with a "dark complexion, slim build, short black hair and a beard."

