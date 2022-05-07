He considered leaving the horse business after tragedy struck. Now this trainer just won the Kentucky Derby

(CNN) Nearly six years ago, Eric Reed almost called it quits from the horse training business.

A fire engulfed one of the barns at his Lexington, Kentucky, equine center, in the middle of a December night, killing 23 thoroughbred horses and causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

"When we drove up on that that night, I told my wife, I said, 'we've probably lost everything,' " Reed recounted this week. "The next morning, when we saw the devastation ... I just thought of all the years and all the stuff we had done to get this beautiful farm and to have this happen, that something might be telling me it's the end of the line."

That was 2016.

Reed didn't give up, and with friends -- and sometimes strangers -- who showed up to help, he continued training. "I just decided, I wasn't going to let it take me out."

Read More