Reward offered for information after 2 dolphins died in Texas and Florida following interactions with humans

(CNN) Officials are offering rewards for information on people who may have harmed two dolphins that later died in Texas and Florida.

NOAA Fisheries, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, announced up to $20,000 for information on anybody who harassed a sick dolphin last month on Quintana Beach in Texas.

The bottlenose dolphin was stranded alive on the beach on April 10 and was pushed back into the water as beachgoers tried to swim with and ride the animal, the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network said in a Facebook post

"She ultimately stranded and was further harassed by a crowd of people on the beach where she later died before rescuers could arrive on scene," the network said.

Officials have obtained footage of the harassment in Texas that may help in identifying the people involved, NOAA said.

