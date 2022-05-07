After a 100 year absence, California condors are released back into the Northern Redwoods

(CNN) The critically endangered California condor has been absent from Northern California redwood forests for over a century -- until Tuesday, when the Yurok Tribe and Redwood National and State Parks reintroduced two birds to the woodland area, the culmination of a 15-year reintroduction project.

"For countless generations, the Yurok people have upheld a sacred responsibility to maintain balance in the natural world. Condor reintroduction is a real life manifestation of our cultural commitment to restore and protect the planet for future generations," Joseph L. James, chairman of the Yurok Tribe, said in the statement.

"On behalf of the Yurok Tribe, I would like to thank all of the individuals, agencies and organizations that helped us prepare to welcome prey-go-neesh condor back to our homeland," he said, using the Yurok name for the California condor.

