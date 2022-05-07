Austrian climber found dead on the slopes of North America's tallest peak

(CNN) The body of an Austrian climber who was last heard from a week ago has been found on the slopes of Alaska's Mount Denali, authorities said on Friday.

An aerial search spotted the body of Matthias Rimml in the fall zone below Denali Pass, the National Park Service said. His body has not yet been recovered as authorities will rely on a ranger patrol that's adapted to high altitude to facilitate the effort.

The 35-year-old was alone and was the first registered climber this season to attempt climbing the 20,310-foot peak, the tallest in North America.

"Rimml likely fell on the steep traverse between Denali Pass at 18,200 feet and the 17,200-foot plateau, a notoriously treacherous stretch of the West Buttress route," the NPS said in the news release.

Rimml, a professional mountain guide from Tirol, Austria, began his climb on April 27 from the 7,200-foot Kahiltna Basecamp.

