A $34.99 Goodwill purchase turned out to be an ancient Roman bust that's nearly 2,000 years old

(CNN) A $34.99 purchase got one Texas woman an unexpected piece of art from ancient Roman times.

Back in August 2018, Laura Young was shopping in an Austin-area Goodwill when she stumbled upon a 52-pound marble bust.

"I was just looking for anything that looked interesting," Young said, and when she saw it, she knew she had to have it.

"It was a bargain at $35, there was no reason not to buy it," Young said. She told CNN Friday she has been reselling her antique finds since 2011.

After the transaction, she knew she had to do some digging to see if the piece had any history to it.

