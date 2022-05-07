Opinion: I'll never be 'best friends' with my mother, and that's finally OK

Kirsten Powers is a CNN senior political analyst and New York Times bestselling author of "Saving Grace: Speak Your Truth, Stay Centered and Learn to Coexist with People Who Drive You Nuts." Follow her on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook @KirstenPowers. The views expressed in this commentary belong to the author. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Mother's Day is typically a time of celebration, but for some women, it can be an extraordinarily painful day.

In the old days, if you were estranged from your mother or had a difficult and disappointing relationship, the holiday might be cause for a little sadness. In the era of social media, that sadness can easily morph into despair and tears as you jealously watch women across Instagram and Facebook posting pictures and paeans to their "best friends" and "perfect" mothers.

Kirsten Powers

While it must be painful for men as well, there is something unique about the power of mother-daughter relationships. They are famously complicated and intense. Our mothers are our role models for how to be a woman. They are also supposed to be the people who enthusiastically love and adore us no matter what. It's why there's a saying, "a face only a mother could love."

When women feel rejected and unloved by their mothers it is a deep, gnawing, existential pain -- sometimes dubbed the " mother wound " -- and I've found out the hard way that there are very few people you can talk to about it, unless you want to be on the receiving end of a barrage of Hallmark cliches about motherhood that bears no connection to your reality.

Until a few years ago, my mother and I had always had a difficult and at times extremely painful relationship. Indeed, she claims I started yelling at her almost as soon as I had exited the birth canal. This is obviously hyperbole, but probably only slightly. We could not have been more temperamentally different and fought constantly.

