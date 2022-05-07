Crawley Town FC manager John Yems out after allegations he used discriminatory language

(CNN) Crawley Town FC manager John Yems is no longer with the club following allegations of using discriminatory language and behavior toward players, the League Two club announced on Friday.

"We're looking forward to the next era of Crawley Town Football Club," said Preston Johnson, co-chairman of the club in a statement on Friday.

"We have an opportunity to build on more than 125 years of rich history and take this club to the next level. We're eager to partner with our players and supporters as we build a team and community that Red Devils fans can continue to be proud of -- both on and off the pitch."

CNN has tried to reach out to Yems through the club but did not immediately hear back.

Previously, the English FA told CNN it was conducting an investigation into the allegations levied against Yems. The FA told CNN on Friday that their position still stands.

