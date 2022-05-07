Hong Kong's next leader is a hardline former police officer who took on the city's protesters

Hong Kong (CNN) As night fell, chaos erupted when crowds of protesters outside Hong Kong's legislative building hurled bottles at police, who fired pepper spray and swung batons, dragging some people to the ground.

It was a shocking descent into violence from what began as a peaceful march, attended by more than a million people by some estimates -- roughly one in seven of the city's population - - to oppose a bill that would have allowed the extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China.

Last week, the man who led the crackdown stepped onto a stage to lay out his vision for Hong Kong -- this time not as the city's security chief, but its next leader.