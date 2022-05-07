Hong Kong's next leader is a hardline former police officer who took on the city's protesters
Updated 7:39 PM ET, Sat May 7, 2022
Hong Kong (CNN)As night fell, chaos erupted when crowds of protesters outside Hong Kong's legislative building hurled bottles at police, who fired pepper spray and swung batons, dragging some people to the ground.
It was a shocking descent into violence from what began as a peaceful march, attended by more than a million people by some estimates -- roughly one in seven of the city's population -- to oppose a bill that would have allowed the extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China.
It was June 9, 2019 -- and Hong Kong was about to change forever, as it plunged into months of mass protests, bloody street battles and an unprecedented crackdown by authorities that saw Beijing tighten its grip on the city with a sweeping national security law.
Last week, the man who led the crackdown stepped onto a stage to lay out his vision for Hong Kong -- this time not as the city's security chief, but its next leader.