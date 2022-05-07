Brazil's former leader Lula survived a corruption conviction and cancer. Now he's vying for the presidency again

(CNN) Brazil's former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva formally announced his pre-candidacy for October's presidential election on Saturday, marking what could be the beginnings of a stunning political comeback for the once imprisoned ex-leader in a crucial election year.

Seventy-six-year-old Lula, as he is commonly known, has emerged as the frontrunner in the race against President Jair Bolsonaro on October 2.

Since he took office in January 2019, Bolsonaro has attacked democratic institutions, downplayed the severity of Covid-19 and attacked environmental protections, as well as reviving Cold War-era divisions to paint opponents as communists.

In contrast, da Silva's campaign is attempting to widen its voting coalition by naming centrist Geraldo Alckmin as his running mate on a ticket entitled "Come together for Brazil" -- a bid to overcome many Brazilians' misgivings towards his leftist Workers' Party, due to its past links to corruption scandals.

Da Silva (third from left) at a meeting with Polish trade unionists in 1981.

Da Silva officially launched his presidential bid at a campaign rally in Sao Paulo. "The country is going through one of the most serious moments in our history, requiring us to build an alternative path despite any differences in order to overcome the incompetence and authoritarianism that govern us," he said, referring to Bolsonaro's presidency.

