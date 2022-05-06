Zeus, a Great Dane from Texas, is the world's tallest dog

(CNN) A Great Dane has been crowned the world's tallest living dog by Guinness World Records.

Two-year old Zeus from Bedford, Texas stands at a whopping 1.046 meters (3 feet, 5.18 inches), making him the tallest dog in the world.

He officially received the paw-some plaudit on March 22, after his height was measured and confirmed by his vet.

Zeus eats 12 cups of dog food a day.

Owner Brittany Davis said she always dreamed of having a Great Dane named Zeus and was over the moon when her brother gave her the pup when he was just eight weeks old. Although she was initially nervous about his vast size, she soon fell in love with him.