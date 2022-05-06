Nine hospitalized after Texas authorities find dozens of undocumented workers in semi trailer

(CNN) Nine people were treated for dehydration and scores of others fled the scene when authorities discovered up to 100 undocumented workers in the trailer of a broken-down semi in rural Texas, officials said Friday.

The truck became disabled on a rural highway about 2 miles north of the town of Ganado. When authorities investigated just after 7 a.m. CT, they discovered a packed trailer. They apprehended 10 people while others ran from the scene.

Jackson Sheriff Kelly R. Janica told reporters nine people were hospitalized with dehydration and at least four of them have been released.

People from the trailer told him they did not have drinks or any provisions, he said.

"Evidently they came during the night, so that was (Thursday), and this morning they hadn't had any water whatsoever," the sheriff said.

Read More