Governor signs bill criminalizing mail-in abortion drugs

(CNN) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill Thursday criminalizing abortion-inducing drugs that are provided via mail.

The measure, known as HB2416, establishes criminal penalties for offenders, but would not apply to the patient who was provided the abortion drugs.

The legislation sets strict parameters around abortion-inducing drugs. The drugs "may be provided only by a qualified physician," the bill says, stipulating also that a "manufacturer, supplier, pharmacy, physician, qualified physician, or other person may not provide an abortion-inducing drug via courier, delivery, or mail service."

