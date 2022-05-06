Over 22,000 acres burned in Florida as wildfires rage

(CNN) At least 37 active wildfires have burned over 22,000 acres in Florida, according to the Florida Forest Service. Of those, 26 fires have been contained, the agency added.

The three largest fires are burning in the Everglades in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The L39 and 2Alpha fires burning in Palm Beach County have torched approximately 16,550 acres, according to the state's forest service. And in nearby Broward County, the 2Bravo fire in the Everglades has burned about 5,650 acres.

There are no reports of injuries or structures burning in these fires.

