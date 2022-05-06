WNBA regular season to start without Brittney Griner, who's still in Russian custody

(CNN) The WNBA's 26th regular season starts Friday without one of the league's most exciting players, Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, who remains detained in Russia.

The seven-time All-Star was arrested in February at a Moscow airport and accused by Russian authorities of smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substance -- an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The State Department has classified Griner as wrongfully detained in Russia, and her case is being handled by the office of the US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens, a State Department official confirmed to CNN on Tuesday. The office leads and coordinates the government's diplomatic efforts aimed at securing the release of Americans wrongfully detained abroad.

Meanwhile, her team -- which reached the WNBA finals last year -- announced its opening night roster on Thursday, saying the team has been granted an exemption and salary cap relief until Griner "makes her safe return home."

