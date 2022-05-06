Markets and Investing
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 28, 2022 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S. May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
A man walks along a street in a neighborhood of single family homes in Los Angeles, California on July 30, 2021.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
Elon Musk speaks to media in front of Crew Dragon cleanroom at SpaceX Headquarters in Hawthorne, California on October 10, 2019.
Yichuan Cao/Sipa/AP
netflix earnings outlook marketsnow orig_00000601.png
Alan Patricof burning man marketsnow orig_00005317.png
Close up bookkeeper or financial inspector hands making report, calculating. Home finances, investment, economy, saving money or insurance concept
NATEE MEEPIAN/Adobe Stock
Adobe Stock
Traders work after the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 29, 2019 located at Wall Street in New York City. - Wall Street stocks were mostly lower early Monday at the start of a week jammed with news, including a Federal Reserve decision and Apple results. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)
Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images
CNN Business
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
stagflation and recession risks jg orig_00022305.png
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Colby Nelson works on the floor, Monday, Feb 28, 2022. Markets quivered Monday amid worries about how high oil prices will go and how badly the global economy will get hit after the U.S. and allies upped the financial pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Allie Joseph/New York Stock Exchange/AP
CNN
New York CNN Business  — 

Stocks sank again in early trading Friday morning. A solid jobs report was not enough to convince investors to look for bargains following Thursday’s more-than-1,000-point plunge.

The Dow fell more than 400 points shortly after the opening bell. Nike (NKE) was the biggest drag on the blue chips, falling nearly 6%. Nike (NKE) rival Adidas issued a lousy earnings report Friday because of weakness in China.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also tumbled again Friday, falling 1.5% and 1.7% respectively. All three indexes are down for the week.

The Dow is on pace for its sixth-consecutive weekly loss while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have fallen for the past five. The stock market is now at its lowest point for the year.

“It’s a crazy time.” said Scott Lepene, co-chair of Thompson Hine. “The market is reacting as if we are in a recession. We may not have bottomed out just yet.”