Massage guns like the Theragun have been growing in popularity for a while now, but they’re not just overpriced toys flaunting gimmicky health promises. If you get a good one, a massage gun can be a legitimate therapeutic device that has been shown to help prevent delayed onset muscle soreness by promoting blood flow to your muscles. Plus, at the end of the day, who can say no to a hassle-free massage?

If you’ve been waiting to purchase a Therabody gun for a while, do yourself (and your muscles) a solid and pick one up right now: all four models (PRO, Elite, Prime and Mini) are seeing significant discounts right now. Need help deciding which Theragun is for you? Check out our review and decide from the options below.

Compact and portable, the Theragun Mini is ideal for travel and instant on-the-go relief. Don’t let the small size fool you — the Mini offers powerful pressure with three speed settings and up to 150 minutes of battery life. Whether you’re recovering at the finish line or loosening up at the airport, the Mini is a must-have for sore muscles.

The Prime is a streamlined device that delivers everything you need and nothing you don’t. With two hours of battery life, customizable speed, an ergonomic handle and four easy-to-clean attachments, this massage gun is ideal for the average user. The Prime’s QX65 motor also features QuietForce technology so you can get maximum relief without causing a racket.

Serious athletes might like to invest in the Elite, which offers ultra-quiet therapy thanks to advanced sound insulation. Perfect for daily use, the Elite includes a protective carrying case as well as five attachments and a power adapter, enabling you to alleviate tension and soreness in your muscles in no time.

If you’re seeking professional-grade relief, look no further than the Theragun PRO. The rotating arm and ergonomic grip make it easy to target any body part, and the QuietForce-equipped motor lasts up to 300 minutes. Connect the PRO with Bluetooth for smart app integration and customize speeds and attachments to suit your needs. Therabody offers a two-year warranty for the PRO, meaning you can splurge without worry.