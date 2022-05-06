If your towels have seen better days, upgrade your linen closet during Onsen’s Mother’s Day sale. Named after the thousands of hot springs in Japan and the bathing facilities and inns that surround them, Onsen towels are crafted from Oeko-Tex certified, 100% American-grown Supima cotton. And unlike typical plush terry options, the waffle-knit Onsen towels are super absorbent and quick drying: As founder Shane Monson says, “We believe a towel has two basic jobs — dry your body, and dry itself.”

This sale, which continues through May 9, brings massive savings, especially if you’re stocking up for the whole family. When you add two of the same item to your cart, you’ll see a prompt to add another one for free, no code necessary. There’s no limit, so the more you buy, the more you’ll save. We’ve rounded up our favorite Onsen picks below if you need some inspiration before you browse.

Onsen Towel Onsen

Onsen’s marquee item, the bath towel boasts quick-drying technology thanks to its supima cotton weave. Soft yet durable, the classic bath towel is the perfect way to dry off after a shower or bath — and you can confidently reach for it knowing it won’t be wet or musty from its last use.

Onsen Bath Robe Onsen

The perfect robe for warmer months, this lightweight robe keeps you cool. Nicely oversized for a relaxed fit, this robe is available in three sizes and features deep pockets and a convenient hood to dry your hair. Whether you’ve just stepped out of the shower or you’re chilling on the couch, this breathable robe guarantees supreme comfort.

Onsen Complete Set Onsen

Outfit your entire home with premium Onsen towels and upgrade your entire routine, from washing your hands at the kitchen sink to drying off after a spa-like bath. This complete set includes a super-sized bath sheet, bath towel, hand towel and face towel. This bundle already offers a discount, so amp up the savings with the current deal.

Onsen Bath Sheet Onsen

You’ll feel snug wrapped up in this oversized bath sheet. Made from the same supima cotton waffle weave as the rest of Onsen’s offerings, this towel is massive — resembling a beach towel or a blanket. Despite the larger size, the bath sheet is still relatively compact, since Onsen towels are about 30% lighter and 50% less bulky versus their terry cloth alternatives.