There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a shortlist of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Veja sneakers made for the gym, odor-neutralizing trash can liners and pods from simplehuman, a new permanent addition to the Glossier lineup, a Buffy natural foam pillow perfect for summer snoozing — and an adorable collab from Backcountry and Petco made to outfit your pup for summer outdoor adventures (think zip-up rain jackets, collapsible bowls, and even sleeping bags).

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Beauty

Moisture-rich lavender lip balm with a purple tint

Glossier

Glossier often drops new limited-edition versions of its wildly popular Balm Dotcom, but it’s not so often a new one gets added to the permanent lineup. That all changed this week with the addition of Lavender Balm Dotcom ($12). It feetures moisturizers like beeswax, castor seed oil and extract from the cacao-related Brazilian cupuacu fruit — and is a vivid purple color for a subtle lavender tint on your lips.

Home goods

Outdoor gear for four-legged hiking companions

Backcountry

There’s all sorts of outdoor activewear and gear collections dropping right now for humans — and now there’s one for our four-legged friends who take to the trails with us too. Enter Petco’s collab with outdoor outfitter Backcountry, which features everything a pet needs for a day out in nature. The collection is both practical and extremely cute, with items like collapsible travel bowls ($21.99), adorable rain jackets ($44.99) and even a mountain goat plush toy ($19.99) so they can relive their adventures in the wild back at home.

Hot sleepers with lumpy pillows, rejoice

Buffy

A good pillow makes all the difference when it comes to the quality of sleep, and a good night of ZZZs is pretty much the best thing you can do for yourself. If you’ve been using your old pillow so long it’s lost its support, take a look at Buffy’s new Natural Foam Pillow ($99). It’s perfect for summer thanks to an open cell structure that keeps you cool while you sleep (unlike a lot of synthetic memory foam pillows), and it has the perfect amount of head, neck and cervical spine support. Buffy also tested it with its own customers to get their feedback on crucial elements like sleeping position, head height and more so it’s truly the best a foam pillow can be. Shop it now on Buffy.co.

An anti-stink tab for trash that’s smelly in summer heat

SimpleHuman

Summer’s great and all, but a full trash can that makes your house smell literally like garbage is one of the season’s downsides. If baking soda at the bottom of your bin is no longer cutting it, there’s Simplehuman’s Odorsorb system: Comprised of a plant-based pod ($20 for a holder and two pods) that you can fit to the top of your trash can, along with the company’s Odorsorb Liners ($24-$33), the two pack a double whammy to neutralize odors. The bin liners are made to fit different sizes of simplehuman trash cans, sensor cans and recyclers, but you can use the tabs on any trash can you have at home already (it just attaches with an adhesive strip). Head online to find the right size liners for your simplehuman trash can and then get fully equipped with the pod starter packs or refills ($20 for four) while you’re at it.

Luxe towels for sunbathing and regular bathing, now at your favorite department store

Nordstrom

Nordstrom has us covered when it comes to apparel and home goods, but they’ve just expanded the latter to stock New Zealand-based Baina towels on their shelves both virtual and IRL. The luxury line of organic towels and bath mats features washcloths, hand towels, bath sheets, bath towels and pool-ready towels in modern shades and designs — including a cool gray bath towel trimmed with cantaloupe ($80), checkered orange-red pool towels ($110) and a bath mat in ivory subtly patterned with concentric ovals ($80).

Homewares from an interior designer to the stars

Parachute

Jake Arnold’s worked on the homes of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Rashida Jones and Katy Perry, and now he’s about to help style yours via his new collaboration with Parachute. The 11-piece collection, starting at $89, combines California modern with sumptuous London vibes to elevate homes to a more comfortable, intriguing place than the past couple years of stark minimalism have allowed us. Think linen bedding in yes, oyster white, but also rich crimson; pinch-pleat curtains that give the window dressings some texture; and final touches that include both alpaca boucle throws and velvet cushions in deep chocolate.

Clothing and accessories

Slides and flip-flops spun from sugarcane

Allbirds

Allbirds is into sandals this summer with two eco-minded takes on two classic sandal styles: slides and flip-flops. The coolest part? They’re made with sustainable sugarcane, which isn’t just sweeter for the environment but gives the shoes a bouncy feel and lots of cushioning (the shoes are also made with the world’s first carbon-negative sole material). The Sugar Zeffer 2 ($40) is a classic flip-flop shape, and the Sugar Slider ($50), is, well, a slide with an adjustable top strap for the perfect fit (and no chafing). Both are made to be unisex and come in white, black and poppy orange.

Stylish equipment for your bag workout

Free People

There’s nothing like a boxing workout in terms of getting some great cardio, boosting your strength and working out a little frustration all at the same time — and if you’re getting into the sport, Free People just teamed up with Everlast for a collaboration that’s made for both the workout and for lounging after. There’s some extremely cute pink-and-orange boxing gloves ($88), lace-up jersey bra ($58), satin boxing shorts you can absolutely wear out and about ($78) and a terry playsuit that looks great pre- and post-workout ($128) — plus a ton of other great gear and clothing. Shop it all at Free People.

Sorel

You might know Sorel from its famously warm winter boots, but its summer wear is just as great — as evidenced by the brand’s new collaboration with the sustainable activewear brand Prana. The two have teamed up for a release of summer-ready shoes and activewear celebrating the two labels’ passion for movement, and all the items designed to coordinate in shades of rust, ivory, orange, gold and chocolate. Shop the shoes, ranging from $110 to $125, over at Sorel: They include slide sandals, leisure sneakers and sports sandals. And at Prana’s website, you can pick up the apparel, which starts at $55 and includes cool pieces like a side-split tanktop ($55), colorblocked leggings ($99) and one-piece shorts rompers ($110) — all perfect for a day (or days) of summertime exploration.

Shoes and sunglasses celebrating the LGBTQ+ community

Toms

If you like to wear your Pride, check out Toms’ new Unity Collection, which features some of Toms’ classic shoes newly adorned with rainbow colorways. Styles include the classic Alpargata espadrille-like shoe ($54.95) with a pride-filled print, the incredibly comfortable Mallow Crossover slide sandal ($54.95) with rainbow stripes and quite cool sunglasses, including the Unity Londyns ($149.95), featuring semi-transparent frames that pick up with rainbow stripes. The Unity Collection is available all year, and each purchase — one-third of TOMS’ profits go to grassroots efforts — helps fund access to organizations like COLORS, an organization that provides people 25 and under with free and unlimited LGBTQ+-affirmative mental health care.

The celeb-loved brand takes its first dip into childrenswear

Cult Gaia

Celebrities and Instagram alike love Cult Gaia’s bold designs, which are made for both the moment and for those of future generations. Now, the label’s launched its first children’s collection, Cult Gaia Mini, featuring pieces for little ones from 6 months to 8 years old. The collection is largely genderless and includes swimwear, shorts, dresses, tops, rompers, bloomers and more from prints and patterns shared by the line for adults. (We’re loving the Kenji jumpsuit, $128, and vivid orange Rooney bloomer set, $108). The pieces are definitely in the designer realm, but they’re made to be passed down from kid to kid — or from family to family.

Eco-minded shoes fit for the gym

Veja

Veja’s sneakers have been all over city streets for the last few years, but there’s a new style that’s ready for the gym too. Enter the Impala ($140), a pair of trainers made for indoor gym workouts like bootcamps and treadmill running. The shoes are ready to perform with plenty of breathability and enhanced support and feature earth-friendlier materials like sugarcane, Amazonian rubber, rice waste, recycled plastic and Ricinus oil. And if you happen to head to brunch after your cardio class, they’ll look just as great at the table as they did during your workout.

Electronics

A Star Wars fitness tracker with an adventure mode

Garmin

Exercise is so much more fun when it’s gamified, and Garmin’s Vívofit Jr. 3 Star Wars fitness tracker ($89.99) is made to get kids excited about both exercise and far, far more. Both The Mandalorian and Grogu versions track sleep, activity and steps — and the app tie-in lets parents reward kids for their efforts. Kids can also unlock “Star Wars” adventures via the parent-controlled Garmin Jr. smartphone app. Plus, it’s made for a child’s life: Think a swim-friendly design and a battery that lasts up to one year on a single charge.

External hard drives with a “Star Wars” twist

Seagate

Made for gaming, as well as for day-to-day media and files, Seagate’s new Star Wars-inspired hard drives are way more fun than your standard black units — and have a cool glowing LED underneath to complete the otherworldly vibes. Choose from Grogu, Mandalorian and Boba Fett editions, each $109.99 on Amazon with 2TB of data storage.