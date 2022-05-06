This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Onsen towels, discounted Hexclad cookware and savings at REI. All that and more below.

Up to 50% off

REI REI

Prepare for all your upcoming outdoor adventures with this massive outlet sale at REI. You can get discounted gear spanning everything from yoga mats to running shoes to jackets and more, including an array of clothing styles for the whole family. This sale lasts until May 9, but if you’ve had your eye on some gear, don’t hesitate to buy now in case supplies run low.

30% off sitewide

Hexclad Hexclad

The maker of our pick for the best restaurant-quality nonstick pan is offering 30% off sitewide. You can score the 10-inch Hexclad Hybrid pan for $109.99 and shop the rest of the site for premium cookware sets, knives, mixing bowls and more.

$59.99 $51.29 with clipped on-page coupon at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Headphones Amazon

In our editors’ testing, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones earned the title of best budget option. Normally priced at just $60, the headphones offer surprisingly powerful noise-canceling ability, plus terrific comfort and sound quality to boot. Now discounted at just over $50 when you clip the on-page coupon, the Soundcore Life Q20s will outperform their price even more.

Buy 2 of the same item, get 1 free

Onsen Bath Towel Onsen

Our editors and the rest of the internet agree — Onsen towels are simply wonderful. Named after the thousands of hot springs in Japan and the bathing facilities and inns that surround them, these towels are crafted from Oeko-Tex certified, 100% American-grown Supima cotton, which is simultaneously strong and soft. Right now, you can upgrade your linen closet with a sitewide buy two, get one free deal.

$299.95 $254.99 with clipped on-page coupon at Amazon

Cuisinart TOA-65 Amazon

Our favorite air fryer–toaster oven combo, Cuisinart TOA-60, is versatile and extremely easy to use. The Cuisinart TOA-65 is an almost-identical alternative, and it allows you to air fry, bake, reheat or roast just about anything. You can save $45 on the Cuisinart TOA-65 right now at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon.

More deals to shop

• Houseplants are always a good idea — grab one for Mom (or yourself) during Wayfair Mother’s Day Plant Sale, with up to 70% off snake plants, succulents and even planters, as well as deck boxes and storage benches for the patio.

• Take photos off your phone and share them with Mom in an Aura digital photo frame: Through May 8, save up to $20 off select stylish frames and beam your photos straight to her.

• Half-zips, jackets, short-sleeve shirts and more from The North Face are up to 53% off at Woot!

• Buy one item and take up to 20% off the rest of your order from Honeylove’s selection of intimates, including bodysuits, underwear, tops, bras, and more. (They come with a 30-day fit guarantee so you can buy with confidence, too.)

• Give yourself (or the mother figure in your life) the gift of good sleep 15% off sitewide over at Buffy — you can even score a discount on the company’s new cooling natural foam pillow.

• Atlas Coffee Club is a one-spot-shop for all things coffee caffeination, and right now you can save up to $50 on gift subscriptions from three months to a year.

• This 1TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD will hold all your photos, movies and more — and it’s $117 off on Amazon right now.

• Masterclass is offering up to 35% off annual memberships right now, making it the perfect time to pick up a new skill, hear some inspirational talks or dive into a new interest or hobby.

• The Echo Show 5, which lets you do hands-free video calls, chat with Alexa, cook with step-by-step recipes and more, is 50% off on Woot!

• Macy’s is a go-to when it comes to gifting, and you can take up to 25% off with code MOM, as well as an extra 10% or 15% off some styles, including select sale and clearance items.

Deals you may have missed

$249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Kindle Oasis Amazon

With access to Amazon’s vast library, a display that’s adjustable enough to let you read without fatigue in almost any light, easy-to-use controls and a comfortable design, the Kindle Oasis is the best e-reader we’ve tested. Right now you can get the Oasis $50 off — the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday.

$59.99 $26.36 at Amazon

Revlon One Step Hair Dryer Revlon

Don’t miss your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool (and our pick for best budget hair dryer) is down to just $26.36 in red at Amazon — the lowest price we’ve ever seen — so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money.

Up to 30% off sitewide

Adidas adidas

Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. From now until May 10, the brand is offering up to 30% off all your favorite items. The discount is available on a range of items for men, women and kids, and will be added at checkout when you use the code SAVEMORE.

$249.99 $174 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung

In our opinion, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the best Android smartwatch, and right now you can score one for the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Galaxy Watch 4 is the first watch to use Google’s Wear OS instead of Tizen OS, meaning better access to Google’s apps and services than any previous Galaxy Watch. Plus, the redesigned sensor makes the Watch 4 a more useful fitness tracker than ever.

$38.99 $22.99 at Amazon

Catit Senses 2.0 Flower Fountain Tobey Grumet/CNN

Many cats won’t drink water from a bowl, so keep your pets hydrated with this super-cute solution. This fountain boasts three different water flow settings and offers maximum oxygenation — features sure to entice even the pickiest cats. Snag this super-cute fountain right now for the lowest price we’ve seen in a year.

$65.99 $38.24 at Amazon

EarFun Air Amazon

The EarFun Air earbuds are our favorite true-wireless option for anyone looking for high-quality sound without the premium price tag. They perform better than earphones nearly double their price. Right now, they’re even kinder to your wallet at just $38.24 at Amazon — just clip the on-page coupon for savings that match the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

$69.99 $48.99 at Target

Logitech ​​C920S Pro HD Webcam Logitech

In our testing, we found the Logitech C920S to be the best webcam for most people, delivering excellent picture quality in both bright and dim lighting conditions. Its design is sturdy and versatile, and it has some handy companion software for customizing your shots. Right now you can get it 30% off when you sign up for Target Circle, which is no cost to join.

$249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Echo Show 15 Amazon

Released in late 2021, the Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s newest, and largest, Echo Show to date. Unlike its previous iterations, this 15.6-inch giant of an Alexa smart display was designed to hang on the wall rather than sit on a counter or nightstand. This is the first sale we’ve seen on the Echo Show 15, so don’t miss out the opportunity for solid savings.

$499 $399.99 at Amazon

iPad Mini Photo: AFP/Stringer

The iPad Mini is the ideal device for someone who wants an ultra-portable tablet that doesn’t sacrifice performance for size. While this tablet does sport a small 8.3-inch screen, it’s just as powerful as the iPad, iPad Air and even the iPad Pro in some aspects. Right now, you score the Mini for 20% off — the best discount we’ve ever seen, beating even Black Friday

$199.95 $179.95 at Amazon

Beats Fit Pro Hayley Saltzman/CNN

The Beats Fit Pro are the Goldilocks of headphones: They blend all of the AirPods Pro’s best features with a stylish, secure and workout-friendly design. Right now you can take advantage of the first sale we’ve ever seen on these headphones. With a great discount and Underscored’s seal of approval, why not try them out?

$19.95 $14.96 at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon

Whether you’re a camping aficionado or you just like to be prepared, it never hurts to have a LifeStraw on hand. The wildly popular personal water filter, which boasts 65,000 5-star ratings, removes 99.999% of bacteria, waterborne parasites and microplastics. Lightweight and effective, it’s a top seller among Underscored readers year after year. Get out into nature with a discounted LifeStraw filter, an essential for any outdoors trip.