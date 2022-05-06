Rescuers are searching for survivors after a massive explosion destroyed a hotel in Havana, Cuba

Havana (CNN) Police and fire rescuers are combing through rubble for survivors after an explosion late Friday morning destroyed a hotel in Havana, Cuba.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion at Hotel Saratoga in the center of the city.

Witnesses described a "massive blast," which appeared to destroy buses and cars outside the hotel.

Images from the scene showed the blown-out facade of at least three floors of the ornate green-and-white stuccoed building. Plumes of dust and smoke could be seen rising around debris on the ground.

