Daunte Wright's mother was approached and grabbed by police while trying to film a traffic stop

(CNN) Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, is calling for the firing of a Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer who she says tried to arrest her for filming a traffic stop.

Less than three months after the sentence, Katie Wright says she saw a "high police presence" for a vehicle on Wednesday that was pulled over with at least one person in it. She estimated the person to be 20 or 25 years old. So she pulled onto the highway shoulder and began to film on her cell phone.

According to the ACLU of Minnesota, "You have the right to record police actions as long as you do not interfere with their activities and are not breaking any other law."

"All I was doing was my civic duty to pull over and make sure that those babies got home safe to their families because I don't want what happened to me to happen to any other families," Wright said during a press conference on Thursday.

