Putin apologized over FM's Hitler comments, Israel says

Jerusalem (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized for comments that his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made about Hitler and Jews earlier this week in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, according to a statement from Bennett's office.

The Thursday statement said, "The Prime Minister accepted President Putin's apology for Lavrov's remarks and thanked him for clarifying the President's attitude towards the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust."

A bitter war of words broke out between the two countries after Lavrov sought to justify Moscow's stated goal of "de-Nazifying" Ukraine -- a baseless portrayal of the country, which is led by a Jewish president -- by claiming Adolf Hitler had "Jewish blood" and that "the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews."

Russia's ambassador to Israel was subsequently summoned to Israel's foreign ministry for talks. Bennett called the assertions "lies" and Israel's foreign minister Yair Lapid described them as "unforgivable and outrageous."

Putin's office earlier issued its own readout of the phone call, which made no mention of an apology or of Lavrov's comment. CNN has asked Putin's spokesman if the Russian president apologized to Bennett.

