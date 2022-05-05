New evidence found in Madeleine McCann case as German prosecutor is 'sure' suspect killed British girl

(CNN) A German prosecutor has said he is "sure" that Madeleine McCann -- the British girl who disappeared from a resort in Portugal in 2007 at the age of three -- was killed by suspect Christian Brückner.

Hans Christian Wolters, who is investigating the case, told Portuguese broadcaster CMTV on Tuesday that investigators had found "new evidence" that connects Brückner, who is a convicted rapist and child sex abuser, to the child's disappearance. Brückner is yet to be charged.

"The investigation is still going, and I think we found some new facts, some new evidence, not forensic evidences, but some evidence," Wolters told the broadcaster.

"We are sure he is the murderer of Madeleine McCann," he said.

Wolters was speaking on the 15th anniversary of the disappearance of Madeline -- who was also affectionately known by the name Maddie -- from a holiday resort in Praia da Luz, in the Algarve region, on May 3, 2007.

