Today, you’ll find a deal on Apple AirTags, a discounted Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and savings at Adidas. All that and more below.

Up to 30% off sitewide

Adidas Adidas

Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. From now until May 10, the brand is offering up to 30% off all your favorite items. The discount is available on a range of items for men, women and kids, and will be added at checkout when you use the code SAVEMORE.

$249.99 $174 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung

In our opinion, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the best Android smartwatch, and right now you can score one for the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Galaxy Watch 4 is the first watch to use Google’s Wear OS instead of Tizen OS, meaning better access to Google’s apps and services than any previous Galaxy Watch. Plus, the redesigned sensor makes the Watch 4 a more useful fitness tracker than ever.

$38.99 $22.99 at Amazon

Catit Senses 2.0 Flower Fountain Tobey Grumet/CNN

Many cats won’t drink water from a bowl, so keep your pets hydrated with this super-cute solution. This fountain boasts three different water flow settings and offers maximum oxygenation — features sure to entice even the pickiest cats. Snag this super-cute fountain right now for the lowest price we’ve seen in a year.

$149.99 $134.99 at Belkin

Belkin 3-in-1 Nathan Edwards/CNN

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 looks like a sculpture or a jewelry store window display. But it’s not only about aesthetics — our pick for the best MagSafe Apple charging station seamlessly juices up your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods in record speeds. When you spend $80 or more at Belkin right now, you’ll score $15 off when you use code MOM2022 at checkout.

$99 $84.55 at Best Buy

Apple AirTag Apple

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want an item tracker, the AirTag is an obvious choice. With impressive precision and long-lasting battery, the AirTag is a game changer for scatter-brained moments, like when you can’t remember where you put down your car keys. Now just $84.55 for a pack of four, this deal brings these useful trackers to a new lowest price.

More deals to shop

• Grab yourself a refurbished Apple MacBook Pro starting at just $329.99 for 2015 models on Woot!

• Cuisinart kitchen products are mega on-sale at Woot!: Think 53% off smoothie blenders, 45% off food processors, and 25% off all the knives you’ll need (in a handy block, of course).

• The Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 7000 is way more fun than flossing, and it can be way more effective for gum health too. Grab it now for $139.96 on Amazon.

• Banish the last of the winter blues with our runner-up pick for best SAD lamp, currently on sale on Amazon for 26% off.

• Getting up for an early workout is for the birds — grab one of these under-desk bikes on Amazon for up to 26% off instead and pedal away while you pound out your emails.

• Personalize your living room or gaming area with Nanoleaf Lines, which per our reviewer, can jazz up a room and provide actually good lighting for Zoom calls. You can get nine on sale on Amazon for 10% off right now.

• If your dog can demolish a bowl of food in three seconds, consider the Outward Hound slow feeder bowl, which provides a labyrinth for dog food and is currently about $5 instead of $22 — a deal for you and your dog’s digestive system.

• Thinx Active’s bike shorts are super comfy any day, but they also absorb your period — making them especially comfy on light-flow days when all you want to wear is a sweatshirt and bike shorts anyway.

• The Columbia Four Day Sale features 25% off women’s styles now through May 8, saving you big money on jackets, comfy dresses, and more.

• Chipotle gift card savings are great for giving or keeping, since a burrito (or burrito bowl) makes any day better — right now you can save 10% on the chain’s gift cards via Best Buy.

Deals you may have missed

$249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Kindle Oasis Amazon

With access to Amazon’s vast library, a display that’s adjustable enough to let you read without fatigue in almost any light, easy-to-use controls and a comfortable design, the Kindle Oasis is the best e-reader we’ve tested. Right now you can get the Oasis $50 off — the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday.

$59.99 $26.36 at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Volumizer Amazon

Don’t miss your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool (and our pick for best budget hair dryer) is down to just $26.36 in red at Amazon — the lowest price we’ve ever seen — so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money.

Mother’s Day promotion

Theragun Elite Therabody

Therabody offers a variety of percussive therapy devices that enhance recovery after intense workouts. By promoting blood flow to your muscles, they aim to prevent delayed onset muscle soreness — and our testers were big fans. Right now, you can score discounts on the Pro, Elite, Prime and Mini as part of Therabody’s Mother’s Day promotion.

30% off sitewide

Aerogarden Aerogarden

Treat Mom (or yourself) to fresh herbs and produce all year long with an Aerogarden hydroponic system that will make anyone feel like a master gardener. Outfitted with the full light spectrum and an automatic timer, this system grows plants faster than traditional methods while requiring practically no upkeep. You can take 30% off sitewide at Aerogarden with code LOVEMOM until May 8.

$65.99 $38.24 at Amazon

Earfun Air Earfun Air

The EarFun Air earbuds are our favorite true-wireless option for anyone looking for high-quality sound without the premium price tag. They perform better than earphones nearly double their price. Right now, they’re even kinder to your wallet at just $38.24 at Amazon — just clip the on-page coupon for savings that match the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

$69.99 $48.99 at Target

Logitech ​​C920S Pro HD Webcam Logitech

In our testing, we found the Logitech C920S to be the best webcam for most people, delivering excellent picture quality in both bright and dim lighting conditions. Its design is sturdy and versatile, and it has some handy companion software for customizing your shots. Right now you can get it 30% off when you sign up for Target Circle, which is no cost to join.

$249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Echo Show 15 Amazon

Released in late 2021, the Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s newest, and largest, Echo Show to date. Unlike its previous iterations, this 15.6-inch giant of an Alexa smart display was designed to hang on the wall rather than sit on a counter or nightstand. This is the first sale we’ve seen on the Echo Show 15, so don’t miss out the opportunity for solid savings.

$499 $399.99 at Amazon

iPad Mini Photo: AFP/Stringer

The iPad Mini is the ideal device for someone who wants an ultra-portable tablet that doesn’t sacrifice performance for size. While this tablet does sport a small 8.3-inch screen, it’s just as powerful as the iPad, iPad Air and even the iPad Pro in some aspects. Right now, you score the Mini for 20% off — the best discount we’ve ever seen, beating even Black Friday

$199.95 $179.95 at Amazon

Beats Fit Pro Hayley Saltzman/CNN

The Beats Fit Pro are the Goldilocks of headphones: They blend all of the AirPods Pro’s best features with a stylish, secure and workout-friendly design. Right now you can take advantage of the first sale we’ve ever seen on these headphones. With a great discount and Underscored’s seal of approval, why not try them out?

$99.95 $68.95 at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 Amazon

Sporting myriad helpful features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is our top fitness tracker choice for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle. Usually going for around $100, it’s now $30 off at Amazon, just in time for warm weather movement.

$19.95 $14.96 at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon

Whether you’re a camping aficionado or you just like to be prepared, it never hurts to have a LifeStraw on hand. The wildly popular personal water filter, which boasts 65,000 5-star ratings, removes 99.999% of bacteria, waterborne parasites and microplastics. Lightweight and effective, it’s a top seller among Underscored readers year after year. Get out into nature with a discounted LifeStraw filter, an essential for any outdoors trip.

$29.99 $20.99 at Amazon

Emart 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light Amazon

This is the lowest price we’ve seen this year on the Emart ring light, our pick for the best overall ring light. With tons of lighting and placement adjustments, this ring light gives you the flexibility to get great, consistent lighting for video calls, streaming, selfies or any content creation need.

$59.99 $28.80 at Amazon

Braun No Touch Thermometer Amazon

Our top digital thermometer pick is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Braun No-Touch can be held up to 2 inches away, and there’s a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead to ensure you’re on the right point of the head when taking temperature. With an option to silence any noise and an LED display that can be seen in the dark, the Braun No-Touch thermometer offers everything you need — plus some — in a thermometer.