Russian-linked forces 'tortured' and 'executed' civilians in Central African Republic since 2019, HRW says

(CNN) Forces identified by witnesses as Russian have "summarily executed, tortured, and beaten civilians" in the Central African Republic (CAR) since 2019, a report by rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) has alleged.

The report -- which is based on interviews with 40 people, including 10 victims of violence and 15 witnesses -- details abuses that were allegedly committed by men "with white skin speaking Russian" who wore "beige khaki clothes" and used military-grade weapons.

Citing evidence from "several Western governments, United Nations experts and special rapporteurs," HRW attributed the crimes to "forces linked to Russia operating in the Central African Republic," including "a significant number of members of the Wagner Group," which is a private military security contractor with ties to the Russian government.

The Wagner group first came to prominence in 2014, when Russian-backed separatists in Donbas began their war with the Ukrainian government. Since then, independent research and CNN investigations have found that the private military contractor has operated in Syria and multiple countries in Africa. They have been accused by US officials and human rights watchdogs of sustained human rights abuses. In late March, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said about 1,000 people associated with the Wagner group were in the Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. That same month, a senior Ukrainian adviser told CNN that Wagner was involved in an alleged assassination plot against the Ukrainian president and prime minister.

The group is thought to be connected to -- and financed by -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, an oligarch so close to the Kremlin that he is known as Russian President Vladimir Putin's "chef."

