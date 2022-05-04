Alabama church known for role in voting rights movement is on the list of most endangered historic places

(CNN) A Selma, Alabama, church with historic ties to the 1960s voting rights movement has landed on the 2022 Most Endangered Places list -- because of termites.

Thousands line up outside Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in March 2015 to begin a walk marking the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," when civil rights protesters were beaten, trampled and tear-gassed by police at the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church has been forced to close to its congregation and the public "for the foreseeable future" due to termite damage, says the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Demonstrators gather at the church on March 26, 1965.

"This National Historic Landmark and internationally known civil rights site of pilgrimage (is) unable to serve as a community resource, welcome guests, or host national events," the trust wrote.

Former President Barack Obama, then a US Senator from Illinois, speaks.

The church needs "significant" money for repairs, the trust says.

Brown Chapel "typically hosts thousands of visitors per year in addition to offering weekly worship services and outreach programs such as community food distribution and COVID-19 support," the trust says.

Visitors tour the church in 2015.

