Louisiana lawmakers and former state police leader at odds over cooperation in Ronald Greene death probe

(CNN) A special legislative committee investigating the 2019 death of Ronald Greene in police custody is seeking to hold the former head of Louisiana State Police in contempt for allegedly failing to cooperate with a subpoena for journals he kept during his tenure, a member of the committee told CNN.

The committee said last week it subpoenaed at least three journals kept by former Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves, but he did not comply with the order, according to Rep. Denise Marcelle, who sits on the investigative committee.

"They can't be above the law," Marcelle told CNN Tuesday night. "Our chairman sat down asking for very specific things and this committee has been fair. They continue to cloud this situation they're in. The further we go and investigate, the worse it gets."

Greene, a 49-year-old Black man, died during the overnight hours of May 10, 2019, after an incident troopers described as resisting arrest and a struggle with officers. His family, however, said they were told Greene died in a car crash after a chase, CNN has reported

Videos of the incident were released two years later. They showed Greene being tased, kicked and punched by members of the Louisiana State Police before he died in their custody.