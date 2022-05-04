New Mexico governor asks Biden for more wildfire help: 'I have 6,000 people evacuated. I have families who don't know what the next day looks like'

(CNN) New Mexico's governor has asked for a presidential disaster declaration to help get more money into her state as it battles the largest wildfire burning in the US.

Seven wildfires are burning in New Mexico -- the most in any state, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Those fires have torched more than 223,979 acres, including more than 146,000 acres charred by the largest -- the combined Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires, which merged more than a week ago.

New Mexico is directing emergency dollars to fight the fires, but it's not enough, Lujan Grisham said Wednesday.

"I have 6,000 people evacuated. I have families who don't know what the next day looks like. I have families who are trying to navigate their children, their own health care resources, figure out their livelihoods, and they're in every single little community," she said.

A presidential disaster declaration would unlock resources "for watershed recovery, restoration of all of those wildlands and personal direct financial reparation and assistance before the fire is out," said Lujan Grisham.

Read More