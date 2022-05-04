An 8-month-old died in a hot car after her father's arrest, Georgia police say

(CNN) The father of an 8-month-old girl who died after she was left inside of a hot car has been charged with second-degree murder, Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said during a news conference on Wednesday.

Davied Japez McCorry Whatley, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday morning in connection with the child's death, police said.

Davied Japez McCorry Whatley

Whatley is accused of leaving his daughter inside his vehicle for several hours on Tuesday afternoon. According to Snellville Police, Whatley arrived at the police department just after 2 p.m. to retrieve his firearm from the property custodian when officers learned he had an outstanding probation charge. He was taken into custody and transported to the Gwinnett County jail. He bonded out on the unrelated charge Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

Investigators said at no time did Whatley inform them that a child was inside the vehicle.

The entire interaction with Whatley was recorded on body camera, investigators said.

