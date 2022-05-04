Novak Djokovic extends record as world No. 1 after win at Madrid Open

(CNN) Novak Djokovic guaranteed his record-breaking time at the top of tennis' world rankings would continue after his second-round win at the Madrid Open.

The Serbian star beat Gaël Monfils 6-3 6-2 on Tuesday, guaranteeing he would remain as world No. 1 for a record-extending 369th week.

The win also extended his perfect record over the Frenchman to 18 from as many matches, meaning he becomes the first man in the Open era to hold an 18-0 ATP head-to-head against an opponent.

Djokovic will now face three-time grand slam winner Andy Murray in the last 16 after the British player stunned Denis Shapovalov 6-1 3-6 6-2.

"I don't have any explanation for that, I just try to approach it like any other match," Djokovic said of the record against Monfils.

