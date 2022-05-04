Latest in tech
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky speaks with CNN's Erin Burnett
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky speaks with CNN's Erin Burnett
CNN
Now playing
03:09
'Heartbreaking.' Airbnb CEO promises free housing for Ukraine's refugees
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME)
Theo Wargo/Getty Image
Now playing
03:50
Elon Musk set to purchase Twitter for $44 billion
SpaceX/Axiom Space
Now playing
01:25
Watch SpaceX and Axiom land first civilian crew back on Earth
CNN
Now playing
03:08
A quarter of all the electricity in this county is powering Bitcoin mining
Lamborghini
Now playing
01:16
Lamborghini's last Aventador Coupé with an NFT sold for $1.6M
CJ Dawley died by suicide at the age of 17. His parents allege his social media addiction contributed to his death. (John General/CNN)
CJ Dawley died by suicide at the age of 17. His parents allege his social media addiction contributed to his death. (John General/CNN)
John General/CNN
Now playing
07:09
This teen died by suicide. Now his family is suing social media
Now playing
02:57
Scott Galloway: The metaverse could give more power to tech giants
Agnieszka Pilat
Now playing
02:09
Spot can paint! Watch the robotic dog collaborate with artist
Dyson
Now playing
01:10
Dyson's new headphones double as wearable air purifiers
CNN
Now playing
04:38
Hackers try to break through Putin's digital iron curtain
Cooler Screens
Now playing
03:33
New tech in Walgreens brings mixed reactions, confusion online
Volkswagen
Now playing
01:24
See Volkswagen's iconic hippie microbus, but electric
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - March 8, 2022: Apple CEO Tim Cook showcases the new iPhone SE featuring 5G and the A15 Bionic chip during a special event at Apple Park. (Photo by Brooks Kraft/Apple Inc.)
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - March 8, 2022: Apple CEO Tim Cook showcases the new iPhone SE featuring 5G and the A15 Bionic chip during a special event at Apple Park. (Photo by Brooks Kraft/Apple Inc.)
Brooks Kraft/Apple
Now playing
02:17
See Apple's 5G budget smartphone
Wordle internet word game
Wordle internet word game
Brook Joyner/CNN
Now playing
01:59
NY Times faces controversy after making changes to Wordle
Coins representing crypto currency of bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, monero, ripple, dash, on a dark background, a pattern of coins. Business, finance and technology concept.
Coins representing crypto currency of bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, monero, ripple, dash, on a dark background, a pattern of coins. Business, finance and technology concept.
Adobe Stock
Now playing
02:56
Cryptocurrencies take Hollywood, sports and politics by storm
Samsung
Now playing
02:31
See Samsung's Galaxy S22 smartphone lineup
CNN  — 

Airbnb is once again trying to stop people from using its platform to host unauthorized parties ahead of key summer holidays.

The company said Wednesday it will be instituting “strict anti-party measures” for Memorial Day weekend for the first time and will reapply the same approach for July 4th weekend — something it did last year and said was effective.

The added measures, which will apply to bookings in the US for users without a history of positive reviews, will prohibit users from booking a home for only one night. The company will also restrict some two-night reservations, such as those made locally or last-minute.

Airbnb also said it will add something called “anti-party attestations,” which will require guests booking local reservations to confirm they understand its party rules and could be otherwise subject to legal action.

The news comes as Airbnb’s business bounced back after being decimated in the early months of the pandemic. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told analysts on its first quarter earnings call Tuesday it is already seeing “strong demand for summer bookings and beyond.” However, Airbnb continues to grapple with preventing people from using its platform to book properties and host unauthorized parties – some of which have gotten severely out of hand and made headlines over the years.

Last month, two teens were killed and several other people injured at a large party held at an Airbnb-rented property in Pittsburgh – many of the guests were minors. Airbnb, which said it banned the person who booked the property, told CNN at the time parties aren’t allowed, per its rental agreements, and the event was “thrown without the knowledge or consent of the host.”

In 2019, Chesky announced a ban on “party houses” after five people were shot and killed at a Halloween party at an Airbnb rental house in Orinda, California. At the time, he said the company was “redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct.” Airbnb also launched a 24/7 support hotline to help enforce the ban and began restricting users under the age of 25 from booking home listings in their area if they didn’t have a history of positive reviews.

In August 2020, Airbnb announced a global ban on parties and events on Airbnb listings amid the public health crisis, restricting gatherings to a maximum capacity of 16 people.

In its latest announcement, Airbnb touted the effectiveness of its anti-party measures in weeding out questionable bookings around Independence Day weekend last year. It said more than 126,000 guests without histories of positive reviews were unable to book certain reservations during July 4 weekend last year.

“The 4th of July weekend in 2021 was quiet and we saw a substantial decrease in reports of disruptive and unauthorized parties,” the company said.