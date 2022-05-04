Ja Morant carries Grizzlies to victory over Warriors with 'one good eye' as Kerr calls out 'dirty' play

(CNN) The Memphis Grizzlies evened their second-round Western Conference series with the Golden State Warriors with a 106-101 victory in Game 2 on Tuesday, with Ja Morant pouring in an incredible 47 points to go with eight rebounds and eight assists -- finishing the game with "one good eye."

The game was knotted up heading into the fourth quarter, 77-77, when Morant took over. The 22-year-old scored Memphis' final 15 points as he helped take control of the game late on to stamp his mark on the affair.

But he finished the game with blurred vision after being poked in the eye in the third quarter. On the TV broadcast, Morant could be seen saying, "I can't see."

After the game, he explained that he was still struggling with his vision. "I still can't [see]," Morant told the media. "I can see on the middle. I can't see on the outside. I got punched trying to get the rebound."

Morant added: "I got another good eye over here -- 20-20 vision right here. Thank God for my right eye."

