Opinion: Most Americans don't know about these secret presidential powers

William S. Cohen, a Republican, is a former United States senator from Maine and the former secretary of defense under President Bill Clinton. Gary Hart, a Democrat, is a former United States senator from Colorado and author of the forthcoming book, "The American Republic Can Save American Democracy." The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) The January 6 House Select Committee is steadily peeling back the layers of deceit and deception practiced by those who planned or participated in the effort to overturn the 2020 US presidential election.

During its investigation, the committee has discovered a draft of a presidential executive order directing former President Donald Trump's defense secretary to "seize, collect, retain and analyze all (voting) machines, equipment, electronically stored information, and material records." More recently, the committee revealed it had obtained a text sent by a member of Congress to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging Trump to consider declaring martial law in order to overturn the 2020 election.

Although the executive order was never issued and the former President never invoked martial law, the mere conversation around both serves as a compelling reason to examine the scope of the powers held by an American president.

Our Founding Fathers believed constitutional checks and balances among the branches of government would prevent the concentration of political power in the hands of a dangerous few. But they did not reckon with the accumulation of secret presidential powers to be used in times of national emergencies or threats to national security.

Among the most shrouded are emergency powers created by presidential administrations in response to crises, real or imagined. They fall under the heading of Presidential Emergency Action Documents , or PEADs, and they only require the president to declare a national emergency in response to a crisis, which can then result in the suspension of many of our constitutional rights.