Feeling cooking burnout? Let yourself off the hook with these 'good enough' strategies

(CNN) It has been a long two years in the kitchen. Whether you were an enthusiastic home cook or a reluctant one, the pandemic has made everyone burned out by the act of cooking. It's also made us realize how much work it is to cook every meal every day.

It's time to stop being so tough on ourselves and setting unrealistic expectations for what comes out of our kitchens, according to Leanne Brown, author of " Good Enough: A Cookbook ."

Cookbook author Leanne Brown suggests a meal routine to streamline time spent in the kitchen.

"We find ways to criticize ourselves when we're already having a hard time," Brown said. Home cooking is not "anything like a restaurant chef or a person on Instagram trying to create content so that the algorithm will notice them." Unless your family is paying you for the act of making them food, the pressure doesn't need to be so great.

Instead of beating ourselves up over what we think a "good cook" should be, Brown encourages us to think of what is "good enough" instead and reframe our approach to the process (and yes, the work) of cooking with a few mental shifts and tactics.

Here are Brown's strategies for making the daily job of feeding yourself easier.

