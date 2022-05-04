Cauliflower-Cheese Pita Sandwich

(CNN) I find that striking a balance between enough food and too much at lunch is genuinely difficult. You want to be satisfied and have enough to get you past the inevitable afternoon lull and through to dinner, but also not find yourself so full that you end up with your head on the desk.

Big ol' salads work for me, but so does this sandwich, with its crispy and vibrant, mustardy cauliflower, and gooey cheese and spinach.

It is definitely not the "roasted vegetable sandwich" that will make any old-school vegetarian cringe.

Chop cauliflower, roast, then sprinkle with cheese. Scoop into pitas.

If you're doing meal prep, you can roast the cauliflower ahead of time and store it, covered, in the fridge for a few days until you're ready to make sandwiches.

Read More