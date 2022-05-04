Cauliflower-Cheese Pita Sandwich

This recipe is featured in the CNN story "Feeling cooking burnout? Let yourself off the hook with these 'good enough' strategies." Leanne Brown is the author of "Good Enough: A Cookbook."
(CNN)I find that striking a balance between enough food and too much at lunch is genuinely difficult. You want to be satisfied and have enough to get you past the inevitable afternoon lull and through to dinner, but also not find yourself so full that you end up with your head on the desk.
Big ol' salads work for me, but so does this sandwich, with its crispy and vibrant, mustardy cauliflower, and gooey cheese and spinach.
It is definitely not the "roasted vegetable sandwich" that will make any old-school vegetarian cringe.
Chop cauliflower, roast, then sprinkle with cheese. Scoop into pitas.
If you're doing meal prep, you can roast the cauliflower ahead of time and store it, covered, in the fridge for a few days until you're ready to make sandwiches.
Makes 2 or 3 sandwiches
Ingredients
- 1 head cauliflower
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons fine sea salt
- 1 cup shredded sharp white cheddar
- 2 or 3 white or whole wheat pitas
- Plain yogurt or sour cream
- Fresh spinach
- Chopped scallions, for garnish (optional)
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
2. To prepare your cauliflower for roasting, cut away the green leaves, core and any woodier white parts of the stem. Break the cauliflower apart into florets and spread the pieces out on the prepared baking sheet.
3. Drizzle the olive oil and Dijon mustard over the cauliflower florets and sprinkle them with salt. Using clean hands, toss the cauliflower until every floret is coated.
4. Roast the cauliflower until the florets are a nice deep brown, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and turn off the oven. Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the cauliflower and place the baking sheet back in the oven to let the residual heat melt the cheese, about 5 minutes.
5. Cut or tear the pita bread in half lengthwise and spoon a tablespoon or so of yogurt into each pita half. Fill the pouch with a handful of spinach leaves and then scoop in the cheesy cauliflower. Sprinkle with scallions, if using. Serve hot or let cool and eat when ready.