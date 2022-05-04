Fast White Bean, Chorizo and Hearty Greens Stew

(CNN) It has taken maturity to embrace the glorious simplicity of this kind of dinner. My inner critic is prone to telling me that it's not creative enough or new enough or whatever overachieving mark you might expect from a perfectionist fantasy.

But this stew is made of pantry staples, comes together in 20 minutes, and is delicious, nourishing and balanced. It's a dream of a meal -- fun to make, fun to eat and proof that simple is wonderful.

Like all stews, it gets better with a few days in the fridge. It also works well as a side dish for a larger barbecue meal and as a potluck dish.

Sauté vegetables, then chorizo and tomato paste. Add beans and water and cook until thickened and flavorful. Add greens and eat.

Makes 4 servings

