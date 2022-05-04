What the Fed needs to do as recession looms over US economy

BEIJING, CHINA - AUGUST 27: A Chinese day trader reacts as he watches a stock ticker at a local brokerage house on August 27, 2015 in Beijing, China. A dramatic sell-off in Chinese stocks caused turmoil in markets around the world, driving indexes lower and erasing trillions of dollars in value. China's government has implemented a series of top-heavy measures to manipulate a market turnaround including its fifth cut to interest rates since November. Concerns about the overall health of China's economy remain amid data showing slower growth. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment conducts a swab test for the Covid-19 coronavirus in a compound during a Covid-19 lockdown in Pudong district in Shanghai on April 17, 2022. - China OUT

People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 04, 2022 in New York City.

A home, available for sale, is shown on August 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on their headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021.

See how soaring rent prices are forcing Americans out of their homes

'Puts me on the street': Americans forced out of homes as rents skyrocket

New York CNN Business —

All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve Wednesday as it wraps up a crucial policy meeting in Washington, DC, the outcome of which will have repercussions for millions of American families and businesses, as well as the economy, ahead of the midterm elections.

For the first time in 22 years the central bank is expected to raise interest rates by a half-percentage point, part of a series of aggressive moves it’s anticipated to make in order to cool down the economy amid the worst inflation in 40 years.

In March, the Fed hiked its benchmark borrowing rate for the first time since late 2018, upping it by a quarter-percentage-point.

But since then, inflation has continued to rage, hitting a fresh 40-year high. While the labor market has recovered further, the Fed’s more common pace of quarter-percentage-point increases might just not cut it this time.

Economists – including some at the Fed – believe that America is nearing what experts call “maximum employment.” And with the Russia-Ukraine conflict still raging, price pressure on things like food and energy is unlikely to abate any time soon. This makes for the perfect tight monetary policy cocktail.

Even so, investors have already priced in the anticipated rate hike — after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last month that a half-point hike “will be on the table” – so the stock market shouldn’t be shocked by Wednesday afternoon’s policy announcement. The devil will be in the details and in the guidance from the Fed’s policy-making committee, as well as its plans for its enormous balance sheet.

“I expect the Fed to signal another half-percentage-point hike is likely at their next decision in June, and that additional hikes — probably no specifics on the number or magnitude — are coming in the second half of the year,” said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank.

“The Fed wants short-term interest rates to get back to a level that is at least neutral – meaning neither adding or subtracting to growth – as fast as possible without causing turmoil in financial markets,” Adams added.

Yet it is hard to tell exactly where this neutral level is. It might be around 2.5% or below, according to Adams.

The central bank’s decision will be published at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the first in-person press conference with Chairman Powell since the pandemic began.