On May the 4th, aka “Star Wars” Day, fans can expect to hear lots of breaking “Star Wars” news about upcoming films, shows, comics, books and more — and it’s also a great time to save on everything from “Star Wars” toys and action figures to rugs, bedding and even candles (yes, “Star Wars” candles exist, and they’re awesome).

But one thing both younger and older “Star Wars” fans love is Lego. Whether you want to gift your favorite niece or nephew Boba Fett’s ship to play with or you want to construct and display a detailed replica of Darth Vader’s helmet on your own desk, we’ve found the best deals on Lego “Star Wars” products so everyone can celebrate May the 4th with hours of out-of-this-world fun.

Lego ‘Star Wars’ D-O Collectible Building Kit Woot

You can bring the politest droid in all of “Star Wars” into your home with this 519-piece D-O building kit. It features posable antennas, head-tilt features and 360-degree rotation as well as a display stand, an information sign and a minifigure, and it’s sure to look great on any “Star Wars” fan’s shelf.

$99.99 $80 at Walmart

Lego ‘Star Wars’ Yoda Walmart

Build this Lego set, you must. Everyone’s favorite pint-size, 900-year-old Jedi Master is available as a 16-inch-tall, 1,771-piece Lego set, complete with Yoda minifigure and display stand. Do or do not, this one’s a must-buy.

$59.99 at Lego

Lego ‘Star Wars’ Death Star Trench Run Diorama Lego

This brand-new Lego diorama will make a statement in your home, showcasing arguably the most iconic moment in all of “Star Wars”: Luke’s epic takedown of Vader’s Death Star in “A New Hope.” Little details on the Death Star really make the diorama pop, and a quote by Vader on its base brings the entire look together.

$159.99 $128 at Walmart

Lego ‘Star Wars’ Millennium Falcon Walmart

Save a whopping $32 on this 1,351-piece Lego re-creation of the Millennium Falcon circa “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Ship details include rotating gun turrets, spring-loaded shooters, a ramp and a cockpit that can fit up to two minifigures. Speaking of minifigures, this model comes with characters Finn, Chewbacca, Lando, Boolio, C-3PO, R2-D2 and D-O, offering a plethora of playtime possibilities.

$69.99 $55.99 at Walmart

Lego ‘Star Wars’ Darth Vader Helmet Walmart

Experienced Lego builders will have a blast constructing this 834-piece Sith Lord’s helmet, which will look fantastic on your desk or as decor in your home. It measures over 8 inches high, 5.5 inches wide and 5.5 inches deep, and it features a nameplate so no one will ever forget the name Vader (as if they could).

$19.99 $16 at Walmart

Lego ‘Star Wars’ BrickHeadz The Mandalorian & The Child Walmart

Who can resist this daring (and adorable) duo from Disney+’s “The Mandalorian”? This set is suitable for ages 10-plus, so even novice Lego builders will have fun building these mini versions of Din and Grogu. We’d recommend grabbing your best friend, S.O. or child and building one each together for a fun afternoon activity — and if you like the BrickHeadz style, you can add the Ahsoka Tano figure to your collection too.

$79.99 $63.99 at Walmart

Lego ‘Star Wars’ The Child Walmart

This Lego “Baby Yoda” figure is 1,073 pieces of pure joy. Once it’s complete, you can pose its head, ears and mouth in multiple positions for constantly changing expressions and looks, and it also comes with Grogu’s favorite trinket, Mando’s gearshift knob. Completing the look are an accompanying display plate and Grogu minifigure perfect for display.

$49.99 $40 at Walmart

Lego ‘Star Wars’ Boba Fett’s Starship Walmart

Winner of Playset of the Year at the Toy of the Year awards 2022, Lego’s Boba Fett’s Starship is the perfect gift for those who binged and loved “The Book of Boba Fett” on Disney+. The ship’s cockpit opens and can fit a minifigure inside (the set comes with both Boba Fett and Mandalorian minifigs), plus the ship features wings that rotate, stud shooters and rotating dual blaster cannons. The set is perfect for playtime, but it can also be displayed vertically with an included stand.

$49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Lego ‘Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter Amazon

Snag Luke’s classic X-wing at 20% off for May the 4th. This 3-inch-by-12.5-inch-by-11-inch figure is perfect for adults and children alike, featuring Lego minifigures of Luke, Leia General Dodonna and R2-D2; Luke’s lightsaber; button-controlled wing action; landing gear that retracts; spring-loaded shooters; and an opening cockpit. One reviewer writes that it’s “everything you want from a Lego X-wing.”

$199.99 at Lego

Lego ‘Star Wars’ R2-D2 Lego

This hard-to-find Lego set, updated in 2021 with even more authentic details and even a hidden lightsaber, is now available again on the Lego website. The 2,314-piece model will be a fun challenge for 18-plus Lego builders, and once complete, you can adjust Artoo’s legs from standing to driving position, rotate his head, retract his periscope and extend his contact tools from his front hatches. When you’re not playing with him, he can be displayed alongside a plaque, Artoo minifigure and special-edition Lucasfilm 50th anniversary Lego brick.