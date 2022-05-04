May the 4th is a great time to geek out on all things Star Wars — and save some cash on a bunch of cool intergalactic gear while you’re at it. As always, a ton of Star Wars merchandise is discounted for the big day, whether you want to score a new Lego set, outfit your living room with a tasteful Rebel Alliance rug or fill your shelves with all things Baby Yoda (don’t worry, we’ve already done the same).

There are even some brand-new Star Wars products launching for May 4th, including stylish accessories from Stoney Clover Lane and sophisticated, slick rugs from Ruggable. Best of all, you won’t have to pull any Jedi mind tricks to score big savings. From toys and games to home goods for your personal outpost, here are the best Star Wars Day deals we’ve spotted around the web.

Toys and accessories

From $5.59 at Amazon

Tamagotchi

Amazon has a ton of Star Wars products on sale for the big day, including action figures, Funko Pops, t-shirts, travel cups, lightsabers and this extra-cute R2-D2 Tamagotchi. If you’re looking to save for yourself or the Star Wars geek in your life, here’s a good place to start.

From $15.99 at Woot!

Funko Pop! The Child Funko

If you’re looking to fill out your shelves with cute, giant-headed versions of your favorite characters, now’s a great time to do so. Woot is currently offering 20% off a number of Star Wars Funko Pops, from Darth Maul and Boba Fett to recent Mandalorian favorites like Ahsoka Tano and everyone’s favorite diminutive Force wielder, Grogu (aka Baby Yoda).

From $9.34 at GameStop

Star Wars Action Figures GameStop

Whether you want to recreate your favorite Star Wars battles or are a sealed-in-box type of collector, GameStop has a ton of popular Star Wars action figures for sale right now. Highlights include Hasbro Black Series toys (which look great for the price), Kenner figures (for those feeling nostalgic) and a handful of Kotobukiya statues (for those willing to splurge on some truly detailed replicas).

From $22.50 at Build-a-Bear

Star Wars Build-a-Bear Build-a-Bear

It doesn’t get much more adorable than Build-a-Bear’s Star Wars plush collection, which is currently up to 30% off for May the 4th. Some standouts include much less menacing versions of Darth Vader and Boba Fett, a very huggable Ahsoka Tano and no shortage of Baby Yodas — including a cap-and-gown variant that could make a perfect gift for the Star Wars-obsessed grad in your life.

$44.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Darth Maul Edition Amazon

Darth Maul’s lightsaber is still the coolest one in all of Star Wars, and this special Lightsaber Forge model lets the padawan in your life truly make it your own. This Hasbro saber is designed to be easy to assemble for kids ages 4 and up, features built-in sound effects, and is fully compatible with the rest of the Lightsaber Forge line — meaning your little one can truly build the lightsaber of their dreams.

$164.99 $140.24 at GameStop

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Force FX Elite Lightsaber Gamestop

For the more hardcore lightsaber collector, this Force FX Kylo Ren model faithfully recreates the Supreme Leader’s iconic three-bladed weapon complete with a metal hilt, 80 LEDs and sound effects inspired by the films. You’ll have to do the brooding yourself, though.

LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker D-O Building Kit Woot

D-O is one of the newest robot companions to join the Star Wars universe, and this discounted Lego kit lets you build your own version of the adorable one-wheeled droid. Ideal for builders age 10 and up, this 519-piece kit comes with its own display stand and a tiny D-O minifigure to join the rest of your Lego Star Wars crew.

Tech and games

$18.99 $12.99 at Amazon

The Mandalorian Remote Covers for Fire TV Stick Amazon

Looking to add some intergalactic flair to your Fire TV Stick Remote? Amazon is currently offering a discount on its Mandalorian-inspired remote covers for both the 2nd Gen and 3rd Gen Alexa Voice Remotes for Fire TV. Available in Bounty Blue or Grogu green, these covers are built to keep your remote safe from drops — while adding a big splash of color that should make it a lot harder to lose them inside the couch.

15% off at Otterbox

Otterbox

Otterbox makes some of our favorite phone cases out there, and you can get 15% off the company’s entire Star Wars collection for May the 4th. The Star Wars line covers many modern iPhone and Galaxy models, and ranges in style from cool comic book style artwork to cute illustrations of Grogu and friends.

Seagate Star Wars Hard Disk Drives

$109.99 at Seagate

Seagate

If the ending of Rogue One taught us anything, it’s that having a good storage drive is essential. While they’re not guaranteed to protect the plans to the Death Star, Seagate’s new Star Wars-themed hard drives are a stylish way to gain some extra storage for your console or computer — and take important files on the go with you. This 2TB hard drive gives you plenty of space for storing tons of files, photos, videos and games for your PC, Mac, Xbox or PlayStation, complete with USB 3.2 connectivity for fast transfers. Seagate’s special edition FireCuda drives come in Boba Fett, Grogu and Mandalorian variations, each of which have their own customizable RGB lighting that matches the energy and attitude of their respective character.

15% off at Citizen

Citizen

For the fashion-forward Star Wars fan with plenty of galactic credits to splurge, Citizen is offering an extra 15% off of its high-end watches for May the 4th. There are a range of attractive options here, from eye-catching digital watches that look like something Rebel soldiers would wear to more understated analog options that let you show off your love for The Mandalorian in your next business meeting.

$179.99 $150 at Razer

The Mandalorian Beskar Edition Razer Wireless Controller & Quick Charging Stand Razer

If you’re looking for a more universe-appropriate way to take on the competition in games like Star Wars Battlefront II and Star Wars Squadrons, Razer’s Mandalorian-inspired controller is for you. This premium gamepad largely takes after the standard Xbox controller (our overall best controller pick), but with a stylish exterior that’s inspired by the Beskar armor that The Mandalorian himself has taken to battle all throughout the galaxy. Even at a discount, this Razer controller isn’t cheap, but when you factor in its matching charging stand and compatibility with Xbox consoles, PCs, Macs and mobile devices, you’re getting a whole lot for your credits.

From $14.99 at Best Buy

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Amazon

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is a must-play for just about any Star Wars fan, especially now that it costs next to nothing. This exhilarating action-adventure game puts you in the shoes of Cal Kestis, a Jedi Padawan on the run after the tragic events of Revenge of the Sith. Fallen Order’s intricate, satisfying lightsaber combat is some of the best we’ve seen from a Star Wars game, and its various locales are both gorgeous and brimming with secrets to discover. If you’re looking for a blend of Dark Souls’ skillful combat and Metroid Prime’s rich exploration — or simply want a great Star Wars game — add this one to your collection now.

$19.99 $14.99 at GameStop

Star Wars Squadrons GameStop

One of the best and most underrated Star Wars games in years, Star Wars Squadrons is a visceral intergalactic dogfighting experience that puts you in the cockpit of iconic vehicles like the X-Wing and TIE Fighter. You get a solid single-player campaign that teaches you the basics of flight combat, and a multiplayer suite that includes both thrilling 5-on-5 dogfights and epic Fleet Battles that require true teamwork and strategy to succeed.

$29.99 $19.99 at GameStop

Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo GameStop

This bundle gets you two essential Star Wars video game classics on PS4 or Nintendo Switch for a single low price. You can enjoy the thrills of Episode I-era podracing in the delightfully blistering Star Wars Racer, or command a squad of clone soldiers in the intense first-person shooter action of Star Wars: Republic Commando. And if lightsaber action is more your thing, you can also check out the Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection for the same price.

From $5.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy

If you’re gearing up for your next Star Wars binge, Best Buy has every single film in the series on sale in a number of formats. You can get each chapter in the saga on DVD for $6.99 each, on Blu-Ray for $11.99 each or on 4K Blu-Ray for $16.99. And if you’re a serious collector, you can get the Skywalker Saga box set — complete with all nine mainline films and some gorgeous artwork — for a hefty discount.

Home goods

From $4.49 at Chewy

Why should humans have all the fun? Chewy has a ton of great Star Wars toys and supplies for your furry friend, and through May 5th, you’ll get $10 off any purchase of $25 or more. That makes now a great time to score great gear like a Boba Fett pet bed, a Darth Vader dog harness, a set of Stormtrooper toy mice or this adorable Baby Yoda plush that my dog Marie loves to battle with.

Star Wars Boba Fett Bolster Dog & Cat Bed Chewy

From $44 at Homesick

Homesick

Homesick is launching three new candles for May the 4th, giving you a choice between Death Star, Tatooine or Endor-inspired aromas. If you’ve ever wanted your house to smell like Ewok, this is your chance. And if you like the idea of Baby Yoda filling your car with scents of lavender and rosemary, there’s also a cute $12 Grogu car freshener available.

Stoney Clover Lane Star Wars Collection

From $20 at Stoney Clover Lane

Stoney Clover Lane has a range of fun products launching for Star Wars Day, including stylish travel bags and an adorable collection of prints and patches that will let you proudly show off your fandom on the go.

15% off at Ruggable

Ruggable Star Wars Collection Ruggable

Ruggable’s Star Wars rugs are for the sophisticated Star Wars fan, adding a subtle layer of intergalactic flair to your home that non-fans might not even notice at a glance. You can get 15% off any of the company’s rugs using the code STARWARS at checkout from now through May 8, whether you’ve got your eyes on the understated Child Charcoal Rug, the more traditional Rebellion Rug laden with iconic Star Wars ships, or the many, many options available in-between.

From $79 at Sobel Westex

Sobel Westex Star Wars Collection Sobel Westex

Another great pick for Star Wars-obsessed adults, Sobel Westex just launched a series of bed and bath collections that are subtle enough to fit in any home but unmistakably Star Wars for those in the know. With a variety of options that include Dark Side and Tatooine bed collections, towels sporting ancient Jedi text and a Galaxy Chunky Knit Throw perfect for the couch, Sobel Westex’ Star Wars gear blend the signature colors of the series’ iconic characters and worlds with high-end designs that even your non-nerdy friends will appreciate. Best of all, the company’s Star Wars Home products are 25% off through the end of the month.