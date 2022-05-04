Today, you’ll find a deal on the Kindle Oasis, discounted Therabody devices and savings on EarFun Air earbuds. All that and more below.

$249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Kindle Oasis Amazon

With access to Amazon’s vast library, a display that’s adjustable enough to let you read without fatigue in almost any light, easy-to-use controls and a comfortable design, the Kindle Oasis is the best e-reader we’ve tested. Right now you can get the Oasis $50 off — the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday.

Mother’s Day promotion

Theragun Elite Therabody

Therabody offers a variety of percussive therapy devices that enhance recovery after intense workouts. By promoting blood flow to your muscles, they aim to prevent delayed onset muscle soreness — and our testers were big fans. Right now, you can score discounts on the Pro, Elite, Prime and Mini as part of Therabody’s Mother’s Day promotion.

30% off sitewide

Aerogarden

Treat Mom (or yourself) to fresh herbs and produce all year long with an Aerogarden hydroponic system that will make anyone feel like a master gardener. Outfitted with the full light spectrum and an automatic timer, this system grows plants faster than traditional methods while requiring practically no upkeep. You can take 30% off sitewide at Aerogarden with code LOVEMOM until May 8.

$65.99 $38.24 at Amazon

EarFun Air Amazon

The EarFun Air earbuds are our favorite true-wireless option for anyone looking for high-quality sound without the premium price tag. They perform better than earphones nearly double their price. Right now, they’re even kinder to your wallet at just $38.24 at Amazon — just clip the on-page coupon for savings that match the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

$20 off orders over $100

Parade Parade

Parade’s cute, comfy underwear are a cult favorite — more than 70,000 customers and counting agree that the size-inclusive brand is top-notch. Right now the brand is offering up to $20 Off orders over $100 and free shipping, so now is the perfect time to stock up on their bestselling styles.

More deals to shop

• Break the habit of buying paper towels in bulk (which, when you think about it, is literally throwing money away), and score a 10-pack of washable, reusable Swedish dishcloths for $14.95 on Amazon instead — they’re currently $10 off.

• Sleek and shiny over-the-head Apple AirPods Max are on sale on Amazon from $70 to $100 off in the full range of colors, including pink and mint.

• We can’t let May the Fourth slide by without a Star Wars promo, and Chewy’s got some great deals for four-legged friends: Through May 5, pet parents will receive $10 off when they spend $25 on Star Wars items.

• Everything coffee-related is on sale at Sur La Table right now, including De’Longhi espresso machines, easy-to-use Nespresso models, and even cute double-wall espresso and latte glasses.

• Save the real flowers and build Mom (or yourself) a LEGO flower bouquet for Mother’s Day — and save almost $10 off the kit right now at Walmart.

• Cubii Go’s Under Desk Elliptical is basically a sneaky workout at your desk (or sofa while you binge a new show), and it’s 20% off on Amazon right now.

• The dual-drawered, double-action Chefman TurboFry nine-quart air fryer can handle wings and fries for the whole family — and perform seven other cooking functions as well. Even better, it’s $90 off (a.k.a. half price) at Best Buy right now.

• Apt2B, a favorite destination for custom sofas and stylish home upgrades, is having a surprise sale through May 9, and you’re going to want in on it: Save 17% off sitewide and get free shipping on everything too.

• Over at REI, Adidas’ women’s Terrex Agravic Pro trail-running jacket is $150 off and great for cool early morning and/or slightly drizzly spring and summer runs.

• Target, our old friend, is offering 30% off women’s dresses right now — which is exact perfect timing for May’s warm weather and sun.

Deals you may have missed

$99 $89 at Amazon

Apple AirTag Apple

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want an item tracker, the AirTag is an obvious choice. With impressive precision and long-lasting battery, the AirTag is a game changer for scatter-brained moments, like when you can’t remember where you put down your car keys. Now just $89 for a pack of four, this deal matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

$59.99 $26.36 at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Revlon

Don’t miss your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool (and our pick for best budget hair dryer) is down to just $26.36 in red at Amazon — the lowest price we’ve ever seen — so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money.

$529 $459 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple

Right now you can save $70 on a versatile Apple Watch, the Series 7, which boasts a large always-on display and fast charging. The larger display makes it easier to interact with, and as a whole the interface feels less cramped. In comparison to other Apple Watches, Series 7 is the most advanced, with health features like the ability to monitor blood oxygen along with an electrocardiogram function.

$69.99 $48.99 at Target

Logitech ​​C920S Pro HD Webcam Logitech

In our testing, we found the Logitech C920S to be the best webcam for most people, delivering excellent picture quality in both bright and dim lighting conditions. Its design is sturdy and versatile, and it has some handy companion software for customizing your shots. Right now you can get it 30% off when you sign up for Target Circle, which is no cost to join.

$249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Echo Show 15 Amazon

Released in late 2021, the Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s newest, and largest, Echo Show to date. Unlike its previous iterations, this 15.6-inch giant of an Alexa smart display was designed to hang on the wall rather than sit on a counter or nightstand. This is the first sale we’ve seen on the Echo Show 15, so don’t miss out the opportunity for solid savings.

$499 $399.99 at Amazon

iPad Mini Photo: AFP/Stringer

The iPad Mini is the ideal device for someone who wants an ultra-portable tablet that doesn’t sacrifice performance for size. While this tablet does sport a small 8.3-inch screen, it’s just as powerful as the iPad, iPad Air and even the iPad Pro in some aspects. Right now, you score the Mini for 20% off — the best discount we’ve ever seen, beating even Black Friday pricing.

$212.45 $154.38 at Amazon

Cuisinart SM-50 Stand Mixer Cuisinart

Our budget-friendly stand mixer pick, the Cuisinart SM-50, is around $150 in the white linen color right now, the lowest price we’ve seen. Quiet, powerful and sturdy, this mixer outperformed all of the cheaper mixers we tested. If you’re looking to upgrade your baking or cooking tools without stretching your budget too much, it’s a great choice.

$199.95 $179.95 at Amazon

Beats Fit Pro Hayley Saltzman/CNN

The Beats Fit Pro are the Goldilocks of headphones: They blend all of the AirPods Pro’s best features with a stylish, secure and workout-friendly design. Right now you can take advantage of the first sale we’ve ever seen on these headphones. With a great discount and Underscored’s seal of approval, why not try them out?

$99.95 $68.95 at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 Amazon

Sporting myriad helpful features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is our top fitness tracker choice for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle. Usually going for around $100, it’s now $30 off at Amazon, just in time for warm weather movement.

$64.95 From $48.72 at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon

Whether you’re a camping aficionado or you just like to be prepared, it never hurts to have a LifeStraw on hand. The wildly popular personal water filter, which boasts 65,000 5-star ratings, removes 99.999% of bacteria, waterborne parasites and microplastics. Lightweight and effective, it’s a top seller among Underscored readers year after year. Get out into nature with a discounted LifeStraw filter, an essential for any outdoors trip.

$29.99 $20.99 at Amazon

Emart 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light Amazon

This is the lowest price we’ve seen this year on the Emart ring light, our pick for the best overall ring light. With tons of lighting and placement adjustments, this ring light gives you the flexibility to get great, consistent lighting for video calls, streaming, selfies or any content creation need.

$59.99 $28.80 at Amazon

Braun No-Touch Thermometer Amazon

Our top digital thermometer pick is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Braun No-Touch can be held up to 2 inches away, and there’s a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead to ensure you’re on the right point of the head when taking temperature. With an option to silence any noise and an LED display that can be seen in the dark, the Braun No-Touch thermometer offers everything you need — plus some — in a thermometer.