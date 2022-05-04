Brazil president lashes out at Leonardo DiCaprio after actor tweets about Amazon rainforest protection

(CNN) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has lashed out at Leonardo DiCaprio, saying it would better for the actor to "keep his mouth shut" after he spoke out about the environmental importance of the Amazon. The rainforest has sustained severe deforestation since Bolsonaro took office and weakened its environmental protections.

Bolsonaro made his comments on Tuesday to a group of supporters who were gathering in front of Alvorada Palace, the official presidential residence.

"Now, DiCaprio has to know that it was the very president of the World Trade Organization who said that without Brazilian agribusiness, the world would be hungry," Bolsonaro said.

"So, DiCaprio better keep his mouth shut instead of talking nonsense."

Bolsonaro's response came after a series of tweets by DiCaprio -- a staunch environmental and climate activist -- over the past few days, in which he urged young Brazilians to register to vote in the October elections.

