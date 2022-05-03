Stunning 'galactic ballet' captured in new telescope image

(CNN) Think of this as one very long last dance.

Two galaxies located 60 million light-years from Earth have been in the process of coming together for 400 million years.

The galaxies, NGC 1512 and NGC 1510, are located in the Horologium constellation, as seen from the Southern Hemisphere.

The larger of the two, NGC 1512, has been merging with its smaller galactic companion for so long that it has created waves of star formation.

This phenomenon can now be seen in a new image, released on Tuesday, that was captured by the Dark Energy Camera.

Read More