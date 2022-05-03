Ancient Americans and Australians had a taste for oysters

(CNN) Ancient humans ate copious quantities of oysters -- shucking billions of shells over thousands of years in a way that did not appear to cause oyster populations to collapse as they have in many places today.

New research, based on an analysis of dozens of archaeological sites in the United States and Australia, suggested that oysters were sustainably farmed on a massive scale by Indigenous groups. The mollusks were an abundant source of food despite being harvested intensively.

The authors of the study, which published Tuesday in the scientific journal Nature Communications , said these sites were a "forgotten resource" that could inform the future management of oyster beds.

"The fact that there are so many oysters at archaeological sites in so many different regions is an important lesson," said study author Leslie Reeder-Myers, an assistant professor of anthropology at Temple University in Philadelphia, in a statement.

"These systems have a ton of potential and huge quantities of oysters can be sustainably harvested over long time periods if the ecosystem is healthy," said Reeder-Myers, who is also director of Temple's anthropology laboratory.

