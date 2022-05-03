These are the US states where abortion rights could be under threat if Roe v. Wade is overturned

(CNN) Many Americans anxiously anticipating the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade may have been offered a glimpse of what's to come when Politico revealed Monday night what it describes as a draft Supreme Court opinion that would upend the landmark abortion rights case.

Though the unearthing of the draft has no immediate effect on abortion access, the preliminary opinion, which has not been independently confirmed by CNN, would overturn Roe v. Wade if a majority of justices decided to join, leaving state legislators to weigh their own abortion policies.

The 1973 Roe v. Wade court decision affirmed the right to receive an abortion under the 14th Amendment, ruling that abortions were constitutionally protected up until about 23 weeks when a fetus can typically live outside the womb. Last year, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, setting the court up to examine decades of precedent set by Roe.



But many Republican-led state legislatures have already moved to limit abortion access and others are poised to enforce restrictive laws that have remained unenforced since Roe was passed. In total, an analysis by the Guttmacher Institute finds that 23 states have laws aiming to limit abortion access, including some states that have multiple provisions in place.