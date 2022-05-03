CNN Newsletters FAQ

(CNN) Here are some frequently asked questions from CNN newsletter readers and our answers:

Jump to a question:

Why is my newsletter late?

Please note that newsletters sometimes takes longer than usual to hit your inbox. Though we hit "send" at the same time every day, emails sometimes experience delays arriving to your inbox. Other times, there may be unforeseen news or technical delays that keep us from sending our newsletter at the scheduled time. Thank you for your patience!

Where is my newsletter?

If you're not seeing your email, follow these tips:

Check your spam folder. If you happen to find our newsletter in your spam folder, add us to your address book. That should ensure we always end up in your primary inbox. You can find instructions on how to add a contact to your address book here.

Search your inbox for the name for your newsletter. For example "CNN Nightcap" or "CNN 5 Things."

Gmail users: Check your promotions tab. If you find our email there, here's how to move our emails to your Primary tab:



If you're on your phone, tap the 3 dots in the upper left corner. Then tap "Move to..." and then "Primary."

If your on a computer, back out of the email to your inbox. Then drag the email to your "Primary" tab.

Why is my newsletter in my spam folder?

Adding us to your address book will help get us out of your spam folder. Click here for detailed instructions on how to "allow-list" us to ensure we always end up in your inbox.

How can I sign up for a CNN newsletter?

How do I unsubscribe from a CNN newsletter?

To unsubscribe, scroll to the bottom of your newsletter. In the footer, you'll see an "Unsubscribe" link (circled below). If you don't see the footer, note that your inbox may have clipped the message. To see the full message, click the link to "view entire message" link at the bottom of the email. The footer looks like this:

Once you click, you will be unsubscribed.

You can also easily manage all your CNN newsletter subscriptions with a free CNN account. You can create a free account here . Navigate to your profile page to see what you're subscribed to and easily add or remove newsletters.

How do I update my email address?

To change the email address associated with your CNN newsletter subscription, you will have to re-subscribe with your updated email address. To subscribe to a newsletter with an updated email address, visit this link