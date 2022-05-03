New Mexico fires could threaten 15,000 homes if they continue to grow, officials say

(CNN) More than 15,000 homes could be threatened over the next three days if the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires in New Mexico continue to grow, according to Andy Lyon, a public information officer with the Southwest Incident Management Team.

This includes the city of Las Vegas, New Mexico, which is about 85 miles northeast of Albuquerque, and the surrounding communities in San Miguel and Mora Counties, according to Lyon.

Five fires are actively burning throughout six counties in New Mexico, according to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Like much of the Southwest, New Mexico has been under a prolonged, severe drought, which has helped create critical fire conditions. April's fire weather conditions are the worst seen in the state in more than a decade.

The largest blaze, the combined Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires, merged more than a week ago and have burned about 146,000 acres, according to Lyon, and the fire is just 20% contained.

