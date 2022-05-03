The body of a missing 15-year-old boy was recovered from the Mississippi River

(CNN) The body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered from the Mississippi River on Monday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement Monday.

The mayor's announcement came a week after the Coast Guard said they were suspending their search for three children -- a 15-year-old boy and two girls; 14 and 8 -- who were last seen entering the river in New Orleans last month.

The body of 15-year-old Kevin Poole, Jr., was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner Dr. Dwight McKenna on Monday.

The recovery of his body was "absolutely heartbreaking," the mayor said in her statement. Poole's body was found in the river along the Piety Street Wharf on Monday, according to Jason Melancon, a spokesperson for the coroner's office.

"No parent should have to endure the tragedy of losing a child," Cantrell added. "Words can never be enough in such a devastating moment, but my thoughts and my prayers are with his family at this time as they will be for some time to come."

