02:44 - Source: CNN
The country's second largest reservoir is drying up, this is why
CNN  — 

The federal government announced Tuesday it is taking unprecedented, emergency steps to help boost water levels at Lake Powell.

The measures are intended to buy the surrounding communities more time to plan for the very real possibility the reservoir, the country’s second-largest, will soon run out of water and the ability to produce hydropower amid the West’s climate change-driven megadrought.

The West's megadrought

  • Why the Great American Lawn is terrible for the West’s water crisis
  • Lake Powell officials face an impossible choice in the West’s megadrought: Water or electricity
  • Lake Mead plummets to unfathomable low, exposing original 1971 water intake valve
  • Experts say the term ‘drought’ may be insufficient to capture what is happening in the West
  • The Colorado River irrigates farms, powers electric grids and provides drinking water for 40 million people. As its supply dwindles, a crisis looms.

    The first step is releasing more water from upstream on the Colorado River this year. The second is water will be held back in Lake Powell itself, instead of being sent to downstream states.

    The US Bureau of Reclamation expects the dual actions will boost Lake Powell by nearly 1 million acre-feet of water. The reservoir contained about 5.8 million acre-feet of water as of Tuesday, according to the bureau, though its full capacity is around 25 million acre-feet.

    Without the emergency steps, the bureau estimated there was about a 25% chance the Glen Canyon Dam could have stopped producing hydropower by January. The dam generates power for as many as 5.8 million homes and businesses in seven states.

    The agency said in a statement Tuesday’s decision was intended to protect “hydropower generation, the facility’s key infrastructure, and the water supply for the city of Page, Arizona, and the LeChee Chapter of the Navajo Nation.”

    The emergency actions will buy the federal government 12 months as it considers longer-term measures.

    The Las Vegas Boat Harbor & Lake Mead Marina on Feb. 16, 2022, on the Arizona/Nevada border. A high-water mark or bathtub ring is visible on the shoreline; Lake Mead is down 161 vertical feet.
    The Las Vegas Boat Harbor & Lake Mead Marina on Feb. 16, 2022, on the Arizona/Nevada border. A high-water mark or bathtub ring is visible on the shoreline; Lake Mead is down 161 vertical feet.
    Mark Henle/The Republic/USA Today Network

    Low water levels reveal body in barrel at Lake Mead, officials say more are likely to be found

    “We have never taken this step before, but the potential risk on the horizon demands prompt action,” Assistant Secretary of Water and Science, Tanya Trujillo told reporters. “We need to work together to stabilize the reservoir before we face a larger crisis.”

    Lake Powell has dropped around 100 feet in the last three years as the West has been besieged by drought. As the water level has fallen, Glen Canyon Dam has lost about 16% of its capacity to generate power.

    Bryan Hill, general manager of the public power utility in Page, Arizona, likened the situation to judgment day.

    “We’re knocking on the door of judgment day,” Hill previously told CNN. “Judgment day being when we don’t have any water to give anybody.”

    The decisions made for Lake Powell also affect its downstream neighbor, Lake Mead, which is the largest reservoir in the country.

    Southern Nevada Water Authority's original water intake valve in Lake Mead -- in service since 1971 --is now standing above the waterline and, as of earlier this month, is no longer in use since it can no longer draw water.
    Southern Nevada Water Authority's original water intake valve in Lake Mead -- in service since 1971 --is now standing above the waterline and, as of earlier this month, is no longer in use since it can no longer draw water.
    Southern Nevada Water Authority

    Lake Mead plummets to unprecedented low, exposing original 1971 water intake valve

    Water cuts for those who rely on Lake Mead began in January, and Tuesday’s decision could lead to further restrictions.

    Lake Mead’s water level is now low enough to expose one of the reservoir’s original, 1971 water intake valves for the first time. The valve can no longer draw water, according to the Southern Nevada Water Authority, the agency responsible for managing water resources for 2.2 million people in southern Nevada, including Las Vegas.

    Officials over the weekend made another disturbing discovery brought on by Lake Mead’s plummeting water level: a body in a barrel police say is a likely homicide victim from the 1980s.

    “The lake has drained dramatically over the last 15 years,” said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Lieutenant Ray Spencer. “It’s likely that we will find additional bodies that have been dumped in Lake Mead” as the water level drops more.