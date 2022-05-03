Missouri executes man convicted of murdering and robbing an elderly couple in 1996

(CNN) Carman Deck, who was condemned to death following a double murder conviction and three trials, was executed Tuesday evening in Bonne Terre, Missouri, by lethal injection.

Deck was accused of fatally shooting James and Zelma Long in the back of the head and robbing them in 1996, when he was 30 years old. Police said he confessed to the killings, but Deck's defense argued at trial it was a false confession.

Deck's first conviction was overturned on appeal due to an error in jury instructions. He was sentenced to death a second time, but it was overturned by the US Supreme Court, which said Deck being shackled in court during the sentencing phase may have influenced the jury.

A third jury returned death verdicts in 2008, but a federal judge vacated the sentence, agreeing with Deck's defense there was not enough evidence in the third penalty phase to warrant a death sentence.

In 2020, a federal appeals court ruled the judge's decision to be in error and reinstated the death sentence. Further appeals to the US Supreme Court were denied.

